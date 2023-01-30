National

Dlamini Zuma to fight order compelling her to release lockdown records

New legal team to seek ruling to rescind order last year to provide Sakeliga with documents on Covid-19 decisions

30 January 2023 - 18:52 Tamar Kahn

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has appointed a new legal team to make an urgent application for a high court ruling to rescind last year’s order that she provide business association Sakeliga with all records relating to the government decisions on Covid-19 regulations.

Dlamini Zuma, minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, implemented the government’s controversial state of disaster lockdown restrictions at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic...

