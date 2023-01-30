Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
The Covid-19 pandemic gave us a good look at the state of international co-operation as a means to limit the spread of pandemics and their impact on the global economy. It was not a pretty sight.
ANC and alliance partners recommend that a national state of disaster be declared over worsening power crisis
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Packaging group slumps after it reduced the size of its proposed rights offer to no more than R1.5bn
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Outlook remains uncertain but a recession is now more likely
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has appointed a new legal team to make an urgent application for a high court ruling to rescind last year’s order that she provide business association Sakeliga with all records relating to the government decisions on Covid-19 regulations.
Dlamini Zuma, minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, implemented the government’s controversial state of disaster lockdown restrictions at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Dlamini Zuma to fight order compelling her to release lockdown records
New legal team to seek ruling to rescind order last year to provide Sakeliga with documents on Covid-19 decisions
