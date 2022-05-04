National / Health Government races to put in place new Covid-19 regulations Regulations will cover mask-wearing rules, the size of public gatherings and traveller entry requirements B L Premium

With just hours to go before the government’s interim coronavirus rules were due to expire, the health department assured the public that new measures would be published in the Government Gazette before coming into effect on Thursday.

The new regulations were expected to be promulgated in terms of section 90 of the National Health Act, according to a senior health official. By 7.45pm on Wednesday, they had not been published before previous measures expired at midnight...