EDITORIAL: Will Ramaphosa seize the chance to fix Eskom after shunning Davos?

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
Mmuso Solomon Pelesa ordered to pay debt plus interest and legal costs after judge rejects his argument that loan agreements with the fraud-stricken lender were invalid
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
Anglo American has appointed Alison Atkinson as its group director of projects and development with effect from the second quarter of 2023.
Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Save the Children, International Rescue Committee and others suspended operations in December in protest at Taliban restrictions on women
Murray wins epic match against Berrettini as weather disrupts play in Melbourne
Japanese brand’s new Fronx compact SUV is also headed our way
The great and good have convened in the small Swiss mountain town of Davos this week to discuss the state of the world at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting. Its 2023 theme is “Co-operation in a fragmented world” at a time when the world has been fragmenting and going back on globalisation. The 52-year-old WEF’s founder and owner, Klaus Schwab, will be working hard to get as many leaders of government, business and civil society as possible to talk nicely to each other to solve the world’s problems and face up to its risks.
This is the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic that the WEF has held a full in-person meeting in its usual January slot (last year a slimmed-down version of the forum was held in Davos in May). It undoubtedly still has convening power, not only in the plenaries and formal events but even more so in the meetings and events on the sidelines...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Will Ramaphosa seize the chance to fix Eskom after shunning Davos?
The president can demonstrate he will deal with the energy crisis, but so far the signs are not encouraging
The great and good have convened in the small Swiss mountain town of Davos this week to discuss the state of the world at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting. Its 2023 theme is “Co-operation in a fragmented world” at a time when the world has been fragmenting and going back on globalisation. The 52-year-old WEF’s founder and owner, Klaus Schwab, will be working hard to get as many leaders of government, business and civil society as possible to talk nicely to each other to solve the world’s problems and face up to its risks.
This is the first time since before the Covid-19 pandemic that the WEF has held a full in-person meeting in its usual January slot (last year a slimmed-down version of the forum was held in Davos in May). It undoubtedly still has convening power, not only in the plenaries and formal events but even more so in the meetings and events on the sidelines...
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.