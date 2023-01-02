Eskom beefs up security at plants

Investors are going into 2023 with a cautious mindset, prepared for more rate hikes and expecting recessions around the globe.
Database is being compiled to red-flag companies that may be involved in sabotage or corruption
Eskom is employing a variety of security measures to ensure the security of its power plants in the face of continued corruption and sabotage, which contribute to load-shedding.
There have been numerous reports about contractors colluding with Eskom employees to sabotage plants so that they can do the repair work and about the “coal mafia” sending substandard coal or even rock to power plants.
So serious has the situation become that SA National Defence Force soldiers were deployed at four power stations in Mpumalanga in December to combat what Eskom said is the growing threat of sabotage, theft, vandalism and corruption.
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan said the security measures include the screening by Eskom security of all contracts and of the employees of contractors at Eskom sites as well as companies that are being investigated. Law enforcement agencies, particularly the State Security Agency, are helping Eskom to screen contractors and suppliers.
SA Police Service security clearance checks are required for contractors to gain admission to Eskom sites.
“Security is compiling a database of companies and persons to enable the listing/red-flagging of individuals and entities as part of due diligence investigations,” Gordhan said.
He was replying in writing to a parliamentary question by DA MP Farhat Essack who asked what on-site monitoring mechanisms Eskom has put in place to supervise external contractors to prevent interference with plant performance. The question followed the revelation that a contract worker was arrested for sabotage at Camden power station after he had admitted to removing the oil drain plug that had caused oil burners to repeatedly trip.
“Eskom makes use of various security measures, human and technological, and various detection and monitoring systems, covert and overt, to monitor movements and secure areas within the plants. In order not to disclose and compromise security measures, details thereof are deemed sensitive and are thus limited for disclosure,” Gordhan said.
“Eskom has a risk-based approach to perform contract reviews in which all flagged contracts are subjected to a preliminary investigation to empower management to make informed decisions. The flagging instruments are in the form of contract management in which contract performance is monitored; the fraud hotline where stakeholders can report suspicious contracts; internal and external audit findings; as well as complaints against the procurement and supply chain management system.”
Gordhan said Eskom is enforcing controls on new contracts and those targeted for modification or review. Where there is irregular expenditure on contracts, they are reviewed for elements of fraud and corruption.
Eskom beefs up security at plants
