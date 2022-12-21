Environmentally friendly battery recycling hub heads to SA

Markets seek cues from US GDP and core personal consumption expenditure price index numbers due this week
An apparent increase in the use of credit could be boosting the numbers
A sizeable number of the former health minister’s allies make it to the all-important national executive committee
Vodacom boss Shameel Joosub has joined other telecoms operators warning the government of the dangers of escalating power outages in the country
The weakening of the rand against the US dollar, continued electricity shortages over the year and high unemployment will feed into a bleak level of consumer confidence
A strategic joint venture between local investment group Tabono and US-based ACE Green Recycling will see two environmentally sustainable battery recycling facilities built in SA next year as ...
Joe Biden poised to unveil moves to deliver a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine and $2bn in aid
New code says drivers must get permission to make ‘political statements’
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
A strategic joint venture between local investment group Tabono and US-based ACE Green Recycling will see two environmentally sustainable battery recycling facilities built in SA next year as domestic battery usage increases on the back of intensifying load-shedding.
The two companies said this is in a bid to radically change the management of SA’s battery waste, which is characterised by low collection rates of batteries, a dire need for collection infrastructure and political will to stimulate electric vehicle (EV) uptake...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Environmentally friendly battery recycling hub heads to SA
The failures of Eskom to supply consistent power locally have shored up domestic battery usage
A strategic joint venture between local investment group Tabono and US-based ACE Green Recycling will see two environmentally sustainable battery recycling facilities built in SA next year as domestic battery usage increases on the back of intensifying load-shedding.
The two companies said this is in a bid to radically change the management of SA’s battery waste, which is characterised by low collection rates of batteries, a dire need for collection infrastructure and political will to stimulate electric vehicle (EV) uptake...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.