Environmentally friendly battery recycling hub heads to SA

The failures of Eskom to supply consistent power locally have shored up domestic battery usage

21 December 2022 - 13:18 Michelle Gumede

A strategic joint venture between local investment group Tabono and US-based ACE Green Recycling will see two environmentally sustainable battery recycling facilities built in SA next year as domestic battery usage increases on the back of intensifying load-shedding.

The two companies said this is in a bid to radically change the management of SA’s battery waste, which is characterised by low collection rates of batteries, a dire need for collection infrastructure and political will to stimulate electric vehicle (EV) uptake...

