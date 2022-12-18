This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
SANDF deploys soldiers as theft and vandalism add to difficulties of stage 6 load-shedding
Nominations from the floor add more names to the mix for the ANC’s top seven
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
One House panel will vote on whether to recommend criminal charges against Trump and will consider consider making his tax records public
Of the seven players brought on at the end of extra time in the World Cup or Euros, all missed
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize got a rousing response as they both accepted nominations to become the ANC leader for the next five years.
Should either be elected to the position, they will form part of the newly formed top seven officials of the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making body in between conferences...
BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa vs Mkhize but who else is in the fray?
