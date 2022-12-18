Politics

BREAKING NEWS: Ramaphosa vs Mkhize but who else is in the fray?

Nominations from the floor add more names to the mix for the ANC’s top seven

18 December 2022 - 02:35 Thando Maeko

President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Zweli Mkhize got a rousing response as they both accepted nominations to become the ANC leader for the next five years. 

Should either be elected to the position, they will form part of the newly formed top seven officials of the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which is the highest decision-making body in between conferences...

