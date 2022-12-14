National

John Hlophe is still not down in his Stalingrad campaign

Hlophe was found guilty of gross misconduct by the Judicial Service Commission after a complaint by 11 judges of the Constitutional Court

BL Premium
14 December 2022 - 15:15 Katharine Child
UPDATED 14 December 2022 - 23:00

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, almost 15 years after all the then justices of the Constitutional Court laid a complaint of judicial misconduct against him.

The presidency said on Wednesday the suspension was “in effect immediately”, but was “on condition that Hlophe completes all part-heard matters and reserved judgments”...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.