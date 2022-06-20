Judicial Service Commission backs Mandisa Maya for deputy chief justice
20 June 2022 - 21:16
Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya is a shoo-in for the second most senior judge position in SA, after she succeeded in convincing members of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) of her suitability in an interview on Monday.
After her interview, and after brief deliberations, JSC spokesperson Doris Tshepe announced a decision by the majority that Maya was a suitable deputy chief justice. The JSC has recommended President Cyril Ramaphosa appoint Maya, who is the sole candidate...
