Expect weekly updates on repairs to pump stations affecting KZN beaches

The eThekwini municipality says work has been completed on pump stations affecting Umhlanga beaches and the Ohlanga River, among others

14 December 2022 - 11:41 Suthentira Govender
Durban’s North Beach. Picture: 123RF/HONGQI ZHANG
The eThekwini municipality will issue weekly updates on the progress of repairs to malfunctioning wastewater pump stations that have affected the quality of water at beaches and rivers in greater Durban.

Late on Tuesday the city, which has come under fire over its maintenance of infrastructure resulting in unsafe rivers and beaches, issued a chart in which it provided an update on repair work.

According to the chart, work has been completed on pump stations affecting Winklespruit Beach, Blue Lagoon, Umhlanga beaches and the Ohlanga River as well as Westbrook.

At the Johanna pump station, which has severely affected the Umgeni River and central beaches, electrical and mechanical work has been conducted, but the city is awaiting the reinstatement of electricity.

At pump stations impacting Umdloti and La Mercy beaches on the north coast, the city indicated equipment has been ordered and some repair work is under way.

On Monday eTthekwini issued its first progress report on repair work to its pump stations. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The latest results published by accredited testing company Talbot on its Facebook page on Monday show most of the city’s beaches have ideal or acceptable levels of E coli, except for Bronze Beach in Umhlanga, which showed a critical level of above 500cfu/100ml.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said from December 5-11, the city recorded 293,520 beachgoers and 474,430 promenade visitors.

Point, uShaka, Addington, South Beach, Wedge, North Beach, Bay of Plenty, Anstey’s, Toti Main, Pipeline and Umdloti Main beaches are open for swimming.

“Currently 25 municipal swimming pools are operational, with 25,836 members of the public visiting pools between December 5 and 11,” he said.

A total of 22,646 bags of litter were collected.

There were 14 cases of children separated from their parents but they were later reunited.

“About 9,152 warnings were issued and nine arrests made. These cases related to noncompliance to city bylaws such as illegal parking, nudity, sleeping on the beach, drinking alcohol in public, bathing in nonbathing areas, fighting, dogs not being leashed and general disturbance. About 162 charges for unauthorised vehicles parked in disabled parking spaces and for washing vehicles in parking lots were issued.”

No drownings were reported at beaches between December 5 and 11. 

Load-shedding means extensive water supply cuts in KZN

With load-shedding creating power cuts of up to six hours per day, it takes at least an hour for supply mechanisms in the bulk and reticulation ...
2 days ago

Sewage on KZN south coast golf course drives visitors away

The IFP says a recent site visit to the Athlone Park pump station found it ‘malfunctioning and deserted’
6 days ago

Durban, the seaside city where politicians wallow in pollution

Seven months after the great flood, the eThekwini municipality has done little to stem the flow of sewage
6 days ago
