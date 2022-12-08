National

Sewage on KZN south coast golf course drives visitors away

The IFP says a recent site visit to the Athlone Park pump station found it ‘malfunctioning and deserted’

08 December 2022 - 10:47 Suthentira Govender
An aerial view of Amanzimtoti Golf Club, where a malfunctioning municipality pump station is causing sewage to spill onto the golf course. Picture: VIA FACEBOOK.
The sight and smell of a sewage overflow — due to a malfunctioning municipal pump station — is driving visitors away from the picturesque Amanzimtoti Golf Club, south of Durban.

The IFP on Wednesday accused the eThekwini municipality of “turning a blind eye” to the dysfunctional pump station, which has resulted in sewage spills onto the golf course.

The party conducted a recent site visit to the Athlone Park pump station, where it found it was “malfunctioning and deserted”. But the city denied that no effort has been made to repair the pump station, saying it had been vandalised several times this year.

Club chair Kurt Reinbach said the situation was “extremely bad”.

“The Athlone Park pump station has not worked properly since the floods due to a number of reasons. This causes sewage to push back into the lower-lying club’s system and it overflows in the car park, course and storm water systems.

“This is unsightly and causes a stench, affecting everyone who visits the club. This results in some people staying away,” said Reinbach.

The club is in constant contact with the municipality “who do send a honey sucker vehicle occasionally”.

He said the persistent problem would be resolved only when the pump station was fully repaired.

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the city was aware of the problem at the golf course “and work is under way to get it back on track”.

“The pump station was vandalised several times this year. An electrical panel was purchased and installed, several pumps have been installed. Durban Electricity [company] repaired the damaged power supply. 

“It is untrue that the pump station has been offline for over two years.”

Durban, the seaside city where politicians wallow in pollution

Seven months after the great flood, the eThekwini municipality has done little to stem the flow of sewage
7 hours ago

Tourism stakeholders see a recovery close to pre-Covid numbers

Sector optimistic about festive season with high visitor numbers expected in KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town
16 hours ago

KHUNGEKA NJOBE: Bold action needed to address triple planetary and development challenges

The upcoming Convention on Biodiversity COP15  may be the most significant COP of them all when it comes to securing a future for people and nature
2 days ago
