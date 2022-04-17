×

Airline passengers need a wing and a prayer. Lots of prayers

Skills shortages — from pilots to engineers — threaten safety in the air in SA, aviation expert says

17 April 2022 - 09:23 Chris Barron

Aviation expert Guy Leitch says SA's aviation industry is facing a skills crisis that could have a serious impact on air safety if not vigorously addressed.

But a brewing skills shortage in international aviation, along with domestic issues, is making it increasingly difficult to retain key expertise.  ..

