Business Newsmaker Airline passengers need a wing and a prayer. Lots of prayers Skills shortages — from pilots to engineers — threaten safety in the air in SA, aviation expert says B L Premium

Aviation expert Guy Leitch says SA's aviation industry is facing a skills crisis that could have a serious impact on air safety if not vigorously addressed.

But a brewing skills shortage in international aviation, along with domestic issues, is making it increasingly difficult to retain key expertise. ..