Newsmaker
Airline passengers need a wing and a prayer. Lots of prayers
Skills shortages — from pilots to engineers — threaten safety in the air in SA, aviation expert says
17 April 2022 - 09:23
Aviation expert Guy Leitch says SA's aviation industry is facing a skills crisis that could have a serious impact on air safety if not vigorously addressed.
But a brewing skills shortage in international aviation, along with domestic issues, is making it increasingly difficult to retain key expertise. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now