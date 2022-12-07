National

Eskom plunges SA back into stage 6 load-shedding

The power utility says there have been a high number of breakdowns since midnight

07 December 2022 - 12:13 Belinda Pheto
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD/FILE PHOTO
Picture: 123RF/TEBNAD/FILE PHOTO

Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be increased to stage 6 from midday on Wednesday.

The power utility said this is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.

This comes after Eskom had implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday the utility said stage 3 load-shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, while stage 2 would take effect from 5am until 4pm until further notice.

“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open-cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to conserve the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages,” Eskom said on Tuesday.

TimesLIVE

Stage 3 load-shedding on Tuesday afternoon and evening

Stage 2 from 5am to 4pm until further notice, Eskom says
National
19 hours ago

Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk

Continued breakdowns and the depletion of Eskom’s diesel budget mean the risk of load-shedding will increase significantly over the next six to 12 ...
Economy
2 days ago

Uptick in business activity likely to stave off recession

Monthly indicators provide clues about growth momentum as PMI shows private-sector activity increased for the first time in three months
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Phala Phala: ANC’s NWC to recommend rejection of ...
National
2.
Ball in government’s court as unions await ...
National / Labour
3.
Recycling lobby denounces scrap metal ban as only ...
National
4.
Provinces have half the ambulances they need, ...
National / Health
5.
Thuli Madonsela questions Phala Phala report
National

Related Articles

LETTER: Zuma is not to blame for Eskom’s troubles

Opinion / Letters

Eskom warns of significant rise in load-shedding risk

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.