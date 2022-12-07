The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The power utility says there have been a high number of breakdowns since midnight
Eskom has announced that load-shedding will be increased to stage 6 from midday on Wednesday.
The power utility said this is due to a high number of breakdowns since midnight, as well as the requirement to strictly preserve the remaining emergency generation reserves.
This comes after Eskom had implemented stage 4 load-shedding from 9am on Wednesday morning.
On Tuesday the utility said stage 3 load-shedding would be implemented from 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons, while stage 2 would take effect from 5am until 4pm until further notice.
“As previously communicated, due to the depletion of the budget to acquire diesel for the open-cycle gas turbines, Eskom has been forced to conserve the fuel reserves to protect against further unplanned outages,” Eskom said on Tuesday.
Eskom plunges SA back into stage 6 load-shedding
