Competition body to probe SuperSport-PSL TV rights deal after complaint

The Competition Commission is investigating the broadcast rights relationship between SuperSport and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The investigation has been confirmed by the commission, which it said comes in response to a complaint from public broadcaster SABC.

The PSL this week advertised for tenders for its broadcast rights for the five-year period from the 2024 to 2029.

TimesLIVE is informed the advertisements have gone up a long time ahead of the next cycle in response to the PSL being informed by the Competition Commission of its investigation into the relationship with SuperSport.

The SABC complaint is in regards to SuperSport having an almost complete monopoly to the rights of PSL matches and then apportioning some of those games to the public broadcaster.

Competition Commission head of communications Siyabulela Makunga confirmed the investigation.

“I can confirm that the commission has received a complaint from the SABC against SuperSport. The matter is being investigated,” he said via WhatsApp.

Pressed for confirmation on whether the investigation was into SuperSport only, Makunga responded: “Indeed, but obviously the PSL is a respondent in the matter.”

Advertisements have appeared in various newspapers and media platforms of an “Invitation to Tender (ITT)” for “Sub-Saharan Africa media rights to all PSL competitions for five seasons from 2024 to 2029”.

The PSL advertisement states the deadline for ITTs to be received at “Roger Wakefield — Werksmans Attorneys” is 5pm on December 19, “whereupon negotiations with preferred bidders will open”.

It says the ITT is for “media rights across all formats in Sub-Saharan Africa”.

While the SABC has complained about unfairness, the public broadcaster was one of the tender applicants for the last rights package offered by the PSL in 2018, but apparently could not come close to matching SuperSport’s offer.

MultiChoice, which owns SuperSport, also sponsors the PSL’s headline DStv Premiership league, and the Under-23 reserve league, the DStv Diski Challenge.

SuperSport senior communications manager Clinton van der Berg said the pay-channel is aware of the investigation.

“SuperSport is aware of a complaint lodged by the SABC with the Competition Commission against it and various other entities. SuperSport is co-operating fully with the commission and will continue to do so,” Van der Berg said via WhatsApp.

Van der Berg was asked if SuperSport had begun to prepare a tender application for the new cycle.

“As per protocol, we aren’t speculating beyond our official position: SuperSport is aware of the invitation to tender which the PSL has opened in respect of media rights. Our policy is, however, not to comment on pending tenders for media rights,” he said.

The SABC was asked if for comment on the Complaints Commission investigation and whether it is preparing a tender for the next ITT.

“The SABC is not at liberty to comment on this matter as the process in still in progress,” SABC group executive for corporate affairs and marketing Gugu Ntuli responded via email.

PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala could not be reached for a response.

