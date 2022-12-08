Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Transnet push for BEE is a bold intervention

08 December 2022 - 16:00
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Transnet should be commended for the steps it has taken to open up capacity allocation for emerging miners, as announced on December 6.

This is the direct and bold intervention we need to see if we as a country are to create a more enabling environment for emerging companies, so that they too may grow and succeed.

By providing 100% growth capacity for emerging miners and ensuring that 25% of total available capacity will be at the emerging miners disposal, Transnet has taken a significant step in transforming the economy in general, and the mining sector in particular.

As a state-owned company Transnet has a particular responsibility to facilitate broad-based BEE and socioeconomic transformation, and it is encouraging to see that the company has done so in a proactive manner.

It is also encouraging that Transnet does not intend to stop with the capacity allocation: it is easing the way it does business, including credit management and contracting for emerging miners, and improving access to infrastructure.

Anyone who is committed to economic transformation and the growth of black and women-owned businesses can only welcome such steps and support them.

The Black Business Council applauds Transnets efforts to open the market to new entrants as this will result in job creation, inclusive economic growth and participation by the previously disadvantaged in the mainstream economy.

Kganki Matabane, CEO of  BBC

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: What do Transnet Freight Rail’s 34,000 employees actually do?

Why are no trains running? There is no incentive to run them
Opinion
2 days ago

Fight against state capture and corruption is gaining momentum, Ramaphosa says

President Cyril Ramaphosa believes the fight against corruption and state capture is gaining momentum.
National
3 days ago

AYANDA SHEZI: Transnet makes headway in bringing private sector players on board

Focus is on enabling third-party operators to access parts of the network and encouraging private investment
Opinion
4 days ago

Transnet denies third-party access snafu has derailed rail reform

Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) said its plans for rail reform in SA were on track despite only one successful application for the 16 slots it has opened ...
Business
4 days ago

LETTER: Transnet: no surprise there were so few takers

Little chance of a decent return if private companies get only two years to operate on SOE-controlled lines
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STUART THEOBALD: Phala Phala has made it clear ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Rama-drama is just the latest ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: ABB payment to SA shows depth of ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Let’s keep our fingers crossed for ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GABRIEL MAKIN: Whither the ANC if Cyril goes?
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: What do Transnet Freight Rail’s 34,000 employees actually do?

Opinion / Letters

AYANDA SHEZI: Transnet makes headway in bringing private sector players on board

Opinion

Transnet denies third-party access snafu has derailed rail reform

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.