LETTER: Transnet push for BEE is a bold intervention

Signs of delays experienced by tankers carrying price-capped Russian crude adds further support
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
The SABC complaint pertains to SuperSport having an almost complete monopoly on the rights of PSL matches, and then apportioning some of those games to the SABC
Kgalema Motlanthe says she was disqualified during the vetting process, which showed that she had been found guilty in court
The move comes after the oil giant posted its highest profit in 152-year history amid Russia's war in Ukraine
The extent of the recovery remains constrained due to continuing load-shedding and moderating external demand
Japanese are fearful of the danger from earthquakes and attacks from North Korea
His manager says more people were involved in the ball-tampering incident at Newlands
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
Transnet should be commended for the steps it has taken to open up capacity allocation for emerging miners, as announced on December 6.
This is the direct and bold intervention we need to see if we as a country are to create a more enabling environment for emerging companies, so that they too may grow and succeed.
By providing 100% growth capacity for emerging miners and ensuring that 25% of total available capacity will be at the emerging miners’ disposal, Transnet has taken a significant step in transforming the economy in general, and the mining sector in particular.
As a state-owned company Transnet has a particular responsibility to facilitate broad-based BEE and socioeconomic transformation, and it is encouraging to see that the company has done so in a proactive manner.
It is also encouraging that Transnet does not intend to stop with the capacity allocation: it is easing the way it does business, including credit management and contracting for emerging miners, and improving access to infrastructure.
Anyone who is committed to economic transformation and the growth of black and women-owned businesses can only welcome such steps and support them.
The Black Business Council applauds Transnet’s efforts to open the market to new entrants as this will result in job creation, inclusive economic growth and participation by the previously disadvantaged in the mainstream economy.
Kganki Matabane, CEO of BBC
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Transnet push for BEE is a bold intervention
Transnet should be commended for the steps it has taken to open up capacity allocation for emerging miners, as announced on December 6.
This is the direct and bold intervention we need to see if we as a country are to create a more enabling environment for emerging companies, so that they too may grow and succeed.
By providing 100% growth capacity for emerging miners and ensuring that 25% of total available capacity will be at the emerging miners’ disposal, Transnet has taken a significant step in transforming the economy in general, and the mining sector in particular.
As a state-owned company Transnet has a particular responsibility to facilitate broad-based BEE and socioeconomic transformation, and it is encouraging to see that the company has done so in a proactive manner.
It is also encouraging that Transnet does not intend to stop with the capacity allocation: it is easing the way it does business, including credit management and contracting for emerging miners, and improving access to infrastructure.
Anyone who is committed to economic transformation and the growth of black and women-owned businesses can only welcome such steps and support them.
The Black Business Council applauds Transnet’s efforts to open the market to new entrants as this will result in job creation, inclusive economic growth and participation by the previously disadvantaged in the mainstream economy.
Kganki Matabane, CEO of BBC
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: What do Transnet Freight Rail’s 34,000 employees actually do?
Fight against state capture and corruption is gaining momentum, Ramaphosa says
AYANDA SHEZI: Transnet makes headway in bringing private sector players on board
Transnet denies third-party access snafu has derailed rail reform
LETTER: Transnet: no surprise there were so few takers
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
LETTER: What do Transnet Freight Rail’s 34,000 employees actually do?
AYANDA SHEZI: Transnet makes headway in bringing private sector players on board
Transnet denies third-party access snafu has derailed rail reform
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.