ANC NEC meets to plot way forward amid damning report against Ramaphosa

The nation is waiting with bated breath as the ANC contemplates its next move following the damning Phala Phala report that has plunged the presidency into crisis and uncertainty.
The ANC is expected to make its position known this afternoon amid widespread anger and calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.
Opposition parties charge that Ramaphosa has shamed the office of the presidency, is unfit to govern, and are calling for snap elections.
According to an insider, the ANC is in turmoil with Ramaphosa the leading party presidential candidate at its congress that kicks off in two weeks .
The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) will meet at Nasrec at 2pm on Friday, where the leadership will contemplate a way forward on the matter affecting its most senior leader.
A Section 89 panel released a damning report to the National Assembly on Wednesday concluding that President Cyril Ramaphosa has a case to answer for and may have violated the constitution. It is this that has led opposition parties to call for impeachment, with the DA pushing for snap elections.
The panel was appointed by parliament to consider four charges against the president, as detailed in a motion by the African Transformation Movement . They relate to an alleged cover up of a robbery at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.
The Section 89 panel, chaired by former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, concluded the president may have committed serious misconduct by exposing himself to a situation involving a conflict between his official responsibilities and his private business.
It was widely speculated on Thursday by insiders close to the president that his resignation was imminent. However, this changed when a much anticipated public address by the president was cancelled. By Friday morning several sources indicated to Business Day the president’s close allies have convinced him to stay on and take the report on legal review.
The National Assembly is expected to vote on whether the president should be subject to an impeachment inquiry.
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the report by the independent panel into the Phala Phala saga is a damning finding that leaves Ramaphosa on very shaky ground as he runs for a second term as ANC president. “It could even lead to impeachment and snap national elections”. He said the country is in for a “tumultuous event”.
The horse trading for the top six positions in the run up to the ANC elective conference is bound to hit overdrive if the president resigns.
The Institute for Global Dialogue’s Sanusha Naidu says among the currentfront runners, former health minister Zweli Mkhize and current ANC secretary-general Paul Mashatile stand to gain.
But there will be pressure on Ramaphosa to stay on given the stakes are even higher for those who are running on his ticket at the conference, she added.
