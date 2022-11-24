Phathiswa Magopeni likely to return to SABC board

China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
The SABC fired Magopeni as head of news in January, citing a breakdown of trust
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
The MPC said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Three plants forced to close down because of missile strikes
The South Africans will be desperate to put their best foot forward against the mighty England pack
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
Dismissed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni is set to return to the broadcaster as a non-executive director.
Her name is one of 12 the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s communications portfolio committee approved for appointment to the new SABC board, bringing the board appointment process a step closer to finalisation after a two-month delay due to vetting backlogs.
The SABC axed Magopeni in January, citing a breakdown of trust. An internal hearing last December had found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast of an interdicted episode of investigative news programme Special Assignment.
Her sacking was controversial and came amid suggestions that it was politically motivated. The SABC later reached a settlement with her, but the details have not been disclosed.
Parliament is under pressure to appoint a new SABC board as the broadcaster continues without a board since October 15.
In a rare occurrence on Thursday morning, the list of 12 recommended names was achieved through a multiparty consensus, where all the parties involved — the ANC, DA, EFF and IFP — agreed without taking the matter to a vote. Gender, skills and performance during the interviews were considered.
Initially only three women made the top 12 after the political parties presented their initial preferences, but parties were flexible enough to drop some of their preferences to accommodate more women, which was reciprocated by others.
In proposing the ANC’s list of names, Lesiba Molala said the party was guided by the principle of continuity, gender, performance in terms of interviews, youth representation and minorities.
It proposed Renee Horne, David Maimela and Dinkwanyane Mohuba to uphold the continuity principle, it said. The trio served on the erstwhile board and will be serving a second term if appointed.
DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said there was an “interesting number of similarities” between the DA and the ANC’s lists. She joked it was “bizarre” that the two parties were agreeing on the process.
“I’ve been about long enough to know how bizarre it is. I have been on many committees, [but] we all work together for the good of the country. That’s what comes first.”
At the top of Kohler Barnard’s list was Magopeni, who did not feature on the ANC list. She said she chose her for her knowledge of the SABC. “Her knowledge is encyclopedic, and she was my top-scoring candidate.”
Chartered accountant Khathutshelo Ramukumba, also Unisa’s CFO, was another popular name whose candidacy was supported by three of the four represented parties.
The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo was the first MP to urge his colleagues to engage one another without considering who has a majority. In that spirit, the party proposed only two names, Ramukumba and Mohuba, saying it was doing so in the spirit of sharing the space and the reality that it has certain numbers in the committee. He is the EFF’s sole member in the 11-member portfolio committee.
Pambo was also vocal in the call for a bias towards women.
In the end, Renee Horne, Tseliso Thipanyane, Khathutshelo Ramukumba, Franz Krüger, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Phathiswa Magopeni, Aifheli Makhwanya, Magdalene Moonsamy, Rearabetsoe Motaung, David Maimela, Dinkwanyane Mohuba and Mpho Tsedu will be recommended for appointment.
The full membership of the committee will consider the names on Thursday evening before they are sent to the National Assembly for approval.
The president is the appointing authority.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Phathiswa Magopeni likely to return to SABC board
The SABC fired Magopeni as head of news in January, citing a breakdown of trust
Dismissed SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni is set to return to the broadcaster as a non-executive director.
Her name is one of 12 the subcommittee of the National Assembly’s communications portfolio committee approved for appointment to the new SABC board, bringing the board appointment process a step closer to finalisation after a two-month delay due to vetting backlogs.
The SABC axed Magopeni in January, citing a breakdown of trust. An internal hearing last December had found her guilty of misconduct for failing to prevent the broadcast of an interdicted episode of investigative news programme Special Assignment.
Her sacking was controversial and came amid suggestions that it was politically motivated. The SABC later reached a settlement with her, but the details have not been disclosed.
Parliament is under pressure to appoint a new SABC board as the broadcaster continues without a board since October 15.
In a rare occurrence on Thursday morning, the list of 12 recommended names was achieved through a multiparty consensus, where all the parties involved — the ANC, DA, EFF and IFP — agreed without taking the matter to a vote. Gender, skills and performance during the interviews were considered.
Initially only three women made the top 12 after the political parties presented their initial preferences, but parties were flexible enough to drop some of their preferences to accommodate more women, which was reciprocated by others.
In proposing the ANC’s list of names, Lesiba Molala said the party was guided by the principle of continuity, gender, performance in terms of interviews, youth representation and minorities.
It proposed Renee Horne, David Maimela and Dinkwanyane Mohuba to uphold the continuity principle, it said. The trio served on the erstwhile board and will be serving a second term if appointed.
DA MP Dianne Kohler Barnard said there was an “interesting number of similarities” between the DA and the ANC’s lists. She joked it was “bizarre” that the two parties were agreeing on the process.
“I’ve been about long enough to know how bizarre it is. I have been on many committees, [but] we all work together for the good of the country. That’s what comes first.”
At the top of Kohler Barnard’s list was Magopeni, who did not feature on the ANC list. She said she chose her for her knowledge of the SABC. “Her knowledge is encyclopedic, and she was my top-scoring candidate.”
Chartered accountant Khathutshelo Ramukumba, also Unisa’s CFO, was another popular name whose candidacy was supported by three of the four represented parties.
The EFF’s Vuyani Pambo was the first MP to urge his colleagues to engage one another without considering who has a majority. In that spirit, the party proposed only two names, Ramukumba and Mohuba, saying it was doing so in the spirit of sharing the space and the reality that it has certain numbers in the committee. He is the EFF’s sole member in the 11-member portfolio committee.
Pambo was also vocal in the call for a bias towards women.
In the end, Renee Horne, Tseliso Thipanyane, Khathutshelo Ramukumba, Franz Krüger, Nomvuyiso Batyi, Phathiswa Magopeni, Aifheli Makhwanya, Magdalene Moonsamy, Rearabetsoe Motaung, David Maimela, Dinkwanyane Mohuba and Mpho Tsedu will be recommended for appointment.
The full membership of the committee will consider the names on Thursday evening before they are sent to the National Assembly for approval.
The president is the appointing authority.
TimesLIVE
Successive losses show SOE turnaround plans ineffective, says auditor-general
SAM MKOKELI: SOEs? It’s time we came to our senses
You can’t keep allowing SOEs to fail, warns Investec CEO
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MPs decry delays in vetting new SABC board members
Successive losses show SOE turnaround plans ineffective, says auditor-general
CLAIRE BISSEKER: Bridging SA’s digital divide would be a game-changer for the ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.