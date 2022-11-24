Messi out to revive Argentina’s image in clash with Mexico

China’s Covid woes and higher-than-expected US inventories point to slower demand, helping to keep a lid on pric
Investigative journalism is dangerous stuff, but a thing of beauty when the powerful are eventually held to account
The SABC fired Magopeni as head of news in January, citing a breakdown of trust
Earlier in November, the ANC in Gauteng resolved to charge Masina for defying the party and bringing it into disrepute
High inflation and interest-rate hikes are eating into South Africans’ disposable income
The MPC said the economy would grow 1.8% in 2022, compared to its previous predictions in September of 1.9% and in July of 2%
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
His biggest task will be to prevent his coalition from fracturing
The South Africans will be desperate to put their best foot forward against the mighty England pack
The bizarre, disturbing and funny ‘The Rabbit Hutch’ explores the existence of young people who yearn for a better life in a low-income community in Indiana
Doha — Argentina hope to restore their status as a tournament favourite against goal-shy Mexico in their Group C clash on Saturday where both heavyweights of Latin American football need to improve on disappointing starts to the World Cup.
The Argentinians suffered one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, with a 2-1 reverse to low-ranked Saudi Arabia, as captain and top scorer Lionel Messi embarked on his fifth and final attempt to win the only prize that has eluded him.
Mexico’s low-scoring and injury-hit squad bore out pretournament pessimism in their first game, drawing 0-0 against Poland and only avoiding defeat thanks to a stunning save from veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
So an already spicy-looking encounter has become even hotter for both teams if they are to avoid the ignominy of early exit.
“We have to win or win,” Messi said. “It’s up to us to correct mistakes and get back to the basics of who we are.”
Those basics took Argentina on an extraordinary, three-year unbeaten run of 36 games until defeat by the Saudis, which they hope was an aberration rather than a sign of decline at just the wrong moment.
In training for Mexico, the Argentinians will be particularly focusing on how to spring high defensive lines after the frustration of three goals ruled out for offside. The ease with which the Saudis unsettled their defence in a manic start to the second half, when they scored twice, is another source of concern.
Mexico’s challenge is straightforward: how to score. In winger Hirving Lozano, they have someone guaranteed to supply crosses but no-one is finishing the chances. “We need more accuracy,” said coach Gerardo Martino, himself an Argentinian.
The South Americans are pursuing a third World Cup title with particular passion after Messi said this is his last tournament, meaning his final opportunity to match the late, great Diego Maradona’s immortality at home.
Mexico are nothing if not consistent at recent World Cups — they have been eliminated in the last 16 at each event since 1994.
Both sides are traditionally well supported, with hordes of loud and colourfully clad Argentinians and Mexicans prominent around the Qatari capital Doha since the tournament began.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Messi out to revive Argentina’s image in clash with Mexico
Doha — Argentina hope to restore their status as a tournament favourite against goal-shy Mexico in their Group C clash on Saturday where both heavyweights of Latin American football need to improve on disappointing starts to the World Cup.
The Argentinians suffered one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history, with a 2-1 reverse to low-ranked Saudi Arabia, as captain and top scorer Lionel Messi embarked on his fifth and final attempt to win the only prize that has eluded him.
Mexico’s low-scoring and injury-hit squad bore out pretournament pessimism in their first game, drawing 0-0 against Poland and only avoiding defeat thanks to a stunning save from veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.
So an already spicy-looking encounter has become even hotter for both teams if they are to avoid the ignominy of early exit.
“We have to win or win,” Messi said. “It’s up to us to correct mistakes and get back to the basics of who we are.”
Those basics took Argentina on an extraordinary, three-year unbeaten run of 36 games until defeat by the Saudis, which they hope was an aberration rather than a sign of decline at just the wrong moment.
In training for Mexico, the Argentinians will be particularly focusing on how to spring high defensive lines after the frustration of three goals ruled out for offside. The ease with which the Saudis unsettled their defence in a manic start to the second half, when they scored twice, is another source of concern.
Mexico’s challenge is straightforward: how to score. In winger Hirving Lozano, they have someone guaranteed to supply crosses but no-one is finishing the chances. “We need more accuracy,” said coach Gerardo Martino, himself an Argentinian.
The South Americans are pursuing a third World Cup title with particular passion after Messi said this is his last tournament, meaning his final opportunity to match the late, great Diego Maradona’s immortality at home.
Mexico are nothing if not consistent at recent World Cups — they have been eliminated in the last 16 at each event since 1994.
Both sides are traditionally well supported, with hordes of loud and colourfully clad Argentinians and Mexicans prominent around the Qatari capital Doha since the tournament began.
Reuters
Croatia and Morocco clash ends in goalless draw
Clash of young guns as England take on US
Portugal shadowed by Ronaldo as they take on Ghana
Tenacious Tunisia hold Danes to a scoreless draw
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Giroud targets scoring record as France face Denmark
US midfielder Musah has no regrets taking on benefactors England
Spain thrash Costa Rica 7-0 in World Cup opener
Japanese subs sink stunned Germany
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.