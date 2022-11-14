×

Opinion / Columnists

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Bridging SA’s digital divide would be a game-changer for the economy

Instead of bailing out the SABC or Post Office, the government should focus on affordable internet to the townships

BL Premium
14 November 2022 - 13:40

Nothing brought home the extent of the digital divide in SA — and its economic cost — more than the Covid-19 pandemic.

Children at private schools switched almost seamlessly to online schooling, but those in government schools, without their own personal devices and fast, affordable home internet, were stuck at home twiddling their thumbs. While nearly everyone in SA has a mobile phone, the majority find it too expensive to make meaningful use of the internet on their devices...

