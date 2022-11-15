Independent panel to give Phala Phala report to Mapisa-Nqakula on Tuesday

Brent loses more than $1 a barrel as traders worry that rising number of infections in China will reduce fuel consumption
Research by Wits finds that headount in core service areas, which account for more than three-quarters of the wage bill, has actually declined in the past decade
The decision on whether the National Assembly should hold a motion of no confidence in the president over the theft at Phala Phala will be in the report
Party beset by financial difficulties as it presents itself as steward of a well-run country ahead of leadership contest
Second-hand car dealer sells 12,000 vehicles a month in last quarter
Consumer credit health has deteriorated further, according to the TransUnion SA consumer credit index
These are the first wind energy deals to reach conclusion since round 4 of the REIPPP in 2018
Resource pressure will be especially daunting in African nations, experts say
Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo says that the club have betrayed him and that he is being forced out, while he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.
There's a foible or two that don't take away from its usefulness as a large and affordable family crossover
Parliamentary speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is set to receive an independent panel report on Tuesday as to whether the National Assembly should hold a motion of no confidence in the president over Phala Phala.
The development could bring to a close an opposition party’s bid to have Cyril Ramaphosa ousted over the matter, which has rocked his presidency and grabbed the country’s attention...
