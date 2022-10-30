Tongaat has more than R6.3bn in excess debt it cannot repay, which is increasing as interest mounts.
With South Africa’s railways buckling under infrastructure deterioration, shortage of spare parts and vandalism, Transnet has asked the government for funding in a bid to make logistics affordable.
Group CEO Portia Derby told the 11th annual Southern African Railways Association (Sara) conference in Johannesburg this week that South Africa should follow the German government’s example of funding and modernising its railway infrastructure over the next decade. ..
Time to get off the roads and onto the rails
Transnet CEO says South Africa should follow Germany's example in funding, modernising of its railway infrastructure to improve logistics
