×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Business

Time to get off the roads and onto the rails

Transnet CEO says South Africa should follow Germany's example in funding, modernising of its railway infrastructure to improve logistics

BL Premium
30 October 2022 - 07:18

With South Africa’s railways buckling under infrastructure deterioration, shortage of spare parts and vandalism, Transnet has asked the government for funding in a bid to make logistics affordable.

Group CEO Portia Derby told the 11th annual Southern African Railways Association (Sara) conference in Johannesburg this week that South Africa should follow the German government’s example of funding and modernising its railway infrastructure over the next decade. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.