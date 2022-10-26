×

National

US warns of possible ‘terror attack’ in Sandton on Saturday

US government security alert obtains information ‘that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack’ in Sandton

26 October 2022 - 15:49 Erin Bates
Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

The US government has issued a security alert and warned its embassy staff about a “possible terrorist attack” in greater Sandton, reportedly planned for Saturday October 29.

In an advisory, published on Wednesday, the US government said it had received “information that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people” in Sandton.

The warning noted “no further information regarding the timing, method, or target of the potential attack”.

Embassy personnel at the US consular-general, on a main intersection at Sandton Drive, have been advised to avoid “crowds of people and large gatherings” in Sandton during the weekend.

This is a developing story.

