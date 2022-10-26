BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Sanral garners biggest share of government’s bailouts

WTI buyers are watching for more interventions by US President Joe Biden ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 8
As Ramaphosa faces re-election, threatening the hundreds of systems of patronage just isn’t going to happen
Medium-term budget signals possible end to freeway tolls in Gauteng, says civil action organisation
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Fixed-income market welcomes improved fiscal outlook in Godongwana’s medium-term budget, while bank shares and the rand also advance
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Both Sweden and Denmark have concluded that the four leaks were caused by explosions.
Serb says there are 'positive signs' the country will allow him to play in the Australian Open
The Italian brand has shown the drop-top cousin of the recently debuted GranTurismo
The government has taken advantage of a strong improvement in its fiscal position to extend R33bn in bailouts to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) the biggest beneficiary.
The bailouts announced in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), tabled in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, are made possible by higher-than-expected tax collections of R83.5bn, which will enable the government to reduce its gross borrowing requirement and the budget deficit and to support spending priorities. Including higher taxes, the government’s overall revenue was boosted by a total of R106.4bn due to an extra R7.4bn in mineral and petroleum royalties, as well as the proceeds from the government’s auction of broadband spectrum earlier in 2022...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BUDGET IN A NUTSHELL: Sanral garners biggest share of government’s bailouts
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
The government has taken advantage of a strong improvement in its fiscal position to extend R33bn in bailouts to state-owned enterprises (SOEs), with SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral) the biggest beneficiary.
The bailouts announced in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), tabled in parliament on Wednesday by finance minister Enoch Godongwana, are made possible by higher-than-expected tax collections of R83.5bn, which will enable the government to reduce its gross borrowing requirement and the budget deficit and to support spending priorities. Including higher taxes, the government’s overall revenue was boosted by a total of R106.4bn due to an extra R7.4bn in mineral and petroleum royalties, as well as the proceeds from the government’s auction of broadband spectrum earlier in 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.