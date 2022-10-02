SA re-elected as member of International Civil Aviation Organisation council

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is on course to decline for a fourth consecutive session, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index is up
SA was re-elected as a member of the governing council at the 41st International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) assembly in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday.
SA garnered 151 votes, the fourth highest in the second part of voting, to retain the council seat first gained in 2003.
Deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, who led the SA delegation, said the country's re-election was an achievement for Africa and the aviation industry as SA would continue to lead, support and execute the objectives and mandates set by the ICAO statutes.
“Our contribution to the world in the sector speaks volume just as the voting showed. SA will continue in playing a role that drives the advancement and the fruition of the civil aviation sector. We will also continue in doing our work alongside our neighbouring states, where SA offers the necessary support that contributes towards the socioeconomic benefit of the industry.”
The transport department on Sunday said the 41st assembly was the first sitting since the Covid-19 outbreak, where some of the conversations concentrated on the economic recovery of the aviation sector, environmental factors, aviation safety and security working papers.
The 193 member states convene every three years to elect the council and review in detail the work of the organisation in the technical, administrative, economic, legal, and technical co-operation fields. The council has the power to approve amendments to the Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago, 1944), subject to ratification by member states.
The governing council consists of 36 member states. Some of its key responsibilities are to oversee the finances of ICAO, define the duties of the various committees and appoint their members. It also has the duty of adopting international standards and recommended practices (SARPs) and numerous additional functions of carrying out the directives of the assembly.
SA re-elected as member of International Civil Aviation Organisation council
Deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga says this is an achievement for Africa and the aviation industry
