The shares of paper and plastics packaging group Nampak fell to their lowest level in nine months on Friday after it announced that a capital raise and asset sale were high on its list of options to pay off its R5bn debt.
The share price dropped 13.15% to 185c on Friday. The last time it was below the R2 mark was in January and it has shed more than 44% since the start of the year...
Nampak shares slump as group considers capital raise
Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity
