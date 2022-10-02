×

Companies

Nampak shares slump as group considers capital raise

Management is tackling the capital and funding structure and has committed to reducing complexity

02 October 2022 - 18:20 Michelle Gumede

The shares of paper and plastics packaging group Nampak fell to their lowest level in nine months on Friday after it announced that a capital raise and asset sale were high on its list of options to pay off its R5bn debt.  

The share price dropped 13.15% to 185c on Friday. The last time it was below the R2 mark was in January and it has shed more than 44% since the start of the year...

