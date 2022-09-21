×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Eskom tariff hike will cause spike in illegal connections

Eskom is asking Nersa to approve increases in its allowable revenue that will amount to a 32% jump in electricity tariffs in 2023/2024

BL Premium
21 September 2022 - 15:46 Denene Erasmus

Public hearings on Eskom’s tariff application for the next two years concluded on Wednesday, two days earlier than originally planned, because of the lack of people and organisations signing up to comment on the state-owned power company’s proposed electricity price increases.

At Wednesday’s hearing, which, similar to the previous two days, suffered from disruptions caused by ongoing load-shedding, representatives from some of the largest metros, told the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) that municipalities will have no choice but to pass the 32% increase that Eskom is seeking for 2023/2024 on to residents...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.