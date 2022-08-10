All share closes down but rand benefits from US inflation data
Only R76m worth of settlements have been made and another 48 cases are being negotiated
The government has until the end of August to resolve all out of court settlements arising from the Marikana killings, in which police gunned down 34 miners protesting for better wages.
The office of the solicitor-general, which among other things manages civil claims against the government, said the state paid out over R76m in settlements to survivors and victims of the massacre. It was still in talks with another 48 miners who were unlawfully arrested or injured. ..
State has until the end of August to pay Marikana victims
Only R76m worth of settlements have been made and another 48 cases are being negotiated
