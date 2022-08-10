×

State has until the end of August to pay Marikana victims

Only R76m worth of settlements have been made and another 48 cases are being negotiated

10 August 2022 - 19:46 Hajra Omarjee

The government has until the end of August to resolve all out of court settlements arising from the Marikana killings, in which police gunned down 34 miners protesting for better wages.

The office of the solicitor-general, which among other things manages civil claims against the government, said the state paid out over R76m in settlements to survivors and victims of the massacre. It was still in talks with another 48 miners who were unlawfully arrested or injured. ..

