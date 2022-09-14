DA blames Gordhan and De Ruyter as load-shedding continues

Banking stocks hit hardest with the sectoral index falling to the lowest since mid-July, while resources remain in deep correction territory
The lender would do well to harness innovation and digitalisation if it wants to avoid being swamped by neobanking
The official opposition has accused the public enterprises minister and Eskom CEO of being responsible for the longstanding energy crisis
Former Gauteng health MEC and Tshwane mayor says the change is likely to face resistance
Subdued sales in SA and kiln shutdown in Zimbabwe offset by robust demand in Rwanda
Department of public enterprises will assess if the proposed investor is credible, and whether the offer makes commercial sense, Melanchton Makobe says
Loose coalition including far-right Sweden Democrats wins thin three-seat majority
England were lucky to take on the most inexperienced batting line-up in living memory
The large-format coffee-table book of more than 500 pages covers 60 years of the circuit’s history
Eskom has ramped up lengthy national blackouts to stage 4 for two additional days, until Friday, as it continues to lead SA’s energy crisis that has dampened business confidence as well as output and contributed to a 0.7% contraction of the economy in the second quarter.
Stage 4 load-shedding (equal to 4,000MW dropped from the grid) was initially scheduled to have been suspended on Thursday, but further breakdowns and the need to replenish emergency generation reserves forced it to extend the deeper power cuts until at least Saturday when it hopes to revert to stage 2 load-shedding (2,000MW dropped from the grid)...
