×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

DA blames Gordhan and De Ruyter as load-shedding continues

The official opposition has accused the public enterprises minister and Eskom CEO of being responsible for the long-standing energy crisis

BL Premium
14 September 2022 - 20:13 Thando Maeko

Eskom has ramped up lengthy national blackouts to stage 4 for two additional days, until Friday, as it continues to lead SA’s energy crisis that has dampened business confidence as well as output and contributed to a 0.7% contraction of the economy in the second quarter. 

Stage 4 load-shedding (equal to 4,000MW dropped from the grid) was initially scheduled to have been suspended on Thursday, but further breakdowns and the need to replenish emergency generation reserves forced it to extend the deeper power cuts until at least Saturday when it hopes to revert to stage 2 load-shedding (2,000MW dropped from the grid)...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.