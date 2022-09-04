SA's biggest gold producer by volume, Harmony Gold Mining Company is considering deepening Mponeng in Gauteng, the world’s deepest gold mine and is also looking for assets in SA and abroad to bolster ...
Government’s attempts to boss investment have kneecapped businesses, says Donald MacKay, CEO of XA Global Trade Advisors.
Seugnette van Wyngaard is head of 1st for Women Insurance.
Trustees of troubled Ubank, which is under Reserve Bank curatorship, have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the decision to sell a majority stake to African Bank for R80m.
Ubank was placed under curatorship in May after its capital adequacy ratio fell to about 3%, far below the industry average of more than 15%. Zola Beseti, a director at audit firm KPMG, was appointed the bank’s curator. Mineworkers have a stake in the bank via NUM, which represents them through the Teba Trust Fund...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trustees unhappy with R80m sale of Ubank to African Bank
Teba Trust Fund to appoint a financial expert to look into the deal, but the Reserve Bank rejects insider’s assertion that an offer from Nigeria’s Access Bank is superior
Trustees of troubled Ubank, which is under Reserve Bank curatorship, have expressed deep dissatisfaction with the decision to sell a majority stake to African Bank for R80m.
Ubank was placed under curatorship in May after its capital adequacy ratio fell to about 3%, far below the industry average of more than 15%. Zola Beseti, a director at audit firm KPMG, was appointed the bank’s curator. Mineworkers have a stake in the bank via NUM, which represents them through the Teba Trust Fund...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.