LETTER: Road Accident Fund is crashing out

Explanation is needed for nonpayment of medical personnel

19 February 2020 - 16:05
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) system puts a lot of strain on us as medical-service providers. We have not received payments for a long time now.

Some of us have not been paid since September. Yet the fund wants reports submitted within 10 days.

It is as though we are working for free, because we don’t know if we will ever get paid. We want an explanation.

Khanyisa Ntshengulana
Via e-mail

