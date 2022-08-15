×

National

Ban on scrap metal exports ‘long-overdue’, steelmaker says

Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers

15 August 2022 - 17:23 Bekezela Phakathi

A stakeholder in the steel sector says a ban on the export of scrap is long overdue and if implemented will be one of the most effective measures to curb the theft of metal infrastructure, which could have dire consequences for the economy.

In a draft trade policy directive published earlier in August, which is open for public comment until the end of August, trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said ferrous and nonferrous waste and scrap metal of any kind listed in the schedule may not be exported from SA for an initial period of six months from the date of publication of the final notice. That was part of measures to curb metal infrastructure theft, which has become a huge headache for the state...

