Ban on scrap metal exports ‘long-overdue’, steelmaker says

JSE virtually unchanged from Friday’s close
The public sector should be leading the charge to reduce youth unemployment through supporting value-added exporting rather than debating subsistence payments for young adults
Stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight because of a shortage of generation capacity
Voting for the top five positions of the provincial leadership continued late into Sunday evening
SUVs — designed in the UK — are crucial for the carmaker to break the dominance of rival Tata Motors
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
The UK medicines regulator gave the so-called bivalent vaccine made by US firm Moderna conditional approval as a booster for adults
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Porsche Taycan Turbo S laps the famous German circuit in seven minutes and 33 seconds
A stakeholder in the steel sector says a ban on the export of scrap is long overdue and if implemented will be one of the most effective measures to curb the theft of metal infrastructure, which could have dire consequences for the economy.
In a draft trade policy directive published earlier in August, which is open for public comment until the end of August, trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said ferrous and nonferrous waste and scrap metal of any kind listed in the schedule may not be exported from SA for an initial period of six months from the date of publication of the final notice. That was part of measures to curb metal infrastructure theft, which has become a huge headache for the state...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ban on scrap metal exports ‘long-overdue’, steelmaker says
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
A stakeholder in the steel sector says a ban on the export of scrap is long overdue and if implemented will be one of the most effective measures to curb the theft of metal infrastructure, which could have dire consequences for the economy.
In a draft trade policy directive published earlier in August, which is open for public comment until the end of August, trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said ferrous and nonferrous waste and scrap metal of any kind listed in the schedule may not be exported from SA for an initial period of six months from the date of publication of the final notice. That was part of measures to curb metal infrastructure theft, which has become a huge headache for the state...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.