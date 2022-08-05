×

National

Ebrahim Patel seeks to ban export of scrap metal for six months

Transnet, Telkom and Eskom estimate that thieves and vandals cost them a total of R7bn a year due to metal theft

05 August 2022 - 17:14 Bekezela Phakathi

Trade, industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel wants to ban the export of scrap metal for six months as the state battles to curb metal infrastructure theft, which threatens to cripple the economy.

In a draft trade policy directive published on Friday, which is open for public comment for 21 days, Patel said ferrous and nonferrous waste and scrap metal of any kind listed in the schedule may not be exported from SA for six months from the date of publication of the final notice...

