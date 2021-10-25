Government looking at effect of recent export tax on scrap metal
Fears of reduced incomes and job losses as stakeholders also face price preference system
25 October 2021 - 19:38
The government is evaluating the effect of the recently introduced export tax on scrap metal amid concerns that the duty together with another regulation forcing recyclers to sell at a discount locally amounts to double tax.
There are also fears this could lead to reduced incomes and job losses in the metal recycling industry. The industry contributes about R15bn to SA’s economy and employs about 350,000 people, many of whom are involved in informal collection of scrap metal...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now