National Government looking at effect of recent export tax on scrap metal Fears of reduced incomes and job losses as stakeholders also face price preference system

The government is evaluating the effect of the recently introduced export tax on scrap metal amid concerns that the duty together with another regulation forcing recyclers to sell at a discount locally amounts to double tax.

There are also fears this could lead to reduced incomes and job losses in the metal recycling industry. The industry contributes about R15bn to SA’s economy and employs about 350,000 people, many of whom are involved in informal collection of scrap metal...