National

Ipid, Hawks split probe into alleged cop conduct in Phala Phala matter

Ipid will probe the conduct of police officers involved in the theft, while the Hawks will investigate claims of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping

02 August 2022 - 14:20 Shonisani Tshikalange
Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela Bela, Limpopo, came under the spotlight when former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a robbery at the farm in which a large sum of cash was allegedly stolen. File photo: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Phala Phala Wildlife in Bela Bela, Limpopo, came under the spotlight when former spy boss Arthur Fraser opened a criminal case against President Cyril Ramaphosa after a robbery at the farm in which a large sum of cash was allegedly stolen. File photo: ALAISTER RUSSELL

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it will probe the conduct of police officers involved in the Phala Phala farm theft matter, while the Hawks will investigate claims of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping.

This stems from former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s allegations earlier this year about the “theft of millions of US dollars” in 2020 at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in the Waterberg. Fraser accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime from the police and/or Sars. He also accused officers of taking illegal action to find the suspects and retrieve the stolen cash.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said though the allegations involve senior members of the SA Police Service (SAPS), the directorate wanted to avoid a duplication of government resources in the investigation of the same matter.

“The same complaint is under investigation by the Hawks, and the directorate is in constant contact with the team from the Hawks assigned to probe the same allegations,” said Suping.

As a result, a division of resources was agreed to.

“Ipid will probe the alleged conduct of the police officers in terms of the SAPS regulation, while the Hawks is investigating the [alleged] criminal element by the SAPS officials, which includes defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping. Ipid will pronounce on the outcome when the investigation is complete.”

TimesLIVE

