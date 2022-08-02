ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Inflation is among a multiplicity of crises around the world

Investors are seeking safer assets after China threatened repercussions if Pelosi visits the self-ruled nation that Beijing claims as its territory
If the Employment Equity Amendment Bill becomes law, it is likely to lead to a great deal of litigation
Ipid will probe the conduct of police officers involved in the theft, while the Hawks will investigate claims of defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Comfort can be drawn from both Shoprite and Pick n Pay updates, while Woolworths must be wondering what it can do to retrieve lost market share
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
The 71-year-old moved to an upscale Kabul neighbourhood after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in 2021
CEO Greg Norman chides PGA Tour as ‘monopoly’ some of whose sponsors have Saudi clients
Wherever possible, panel beaters will repair rather than replace parts
We were warned in this space five months ago that inflation was coming. Now inflation is here and it will get a lot worse before it gets any better, especially for the poor. There may be no place to hide for the middle classes either, and individuals and societies where citizens generally have sufficient savings, disposable income and even those with access to state funds.
I am visiting “the East,” notably Southeast Asia, where the Group of 20 will meet later in 2022, to get a greater sense of the putative global shift from West to East over the longue durée. I am not terribly impressed with Ian Bremmer’s description of a “geopolitical recession” which tries to capture the state of the global political economy. Bremmer’s Eurasia Group risk consultancy seems terribly wedded to a type of Ptolemaic parochialism. A visit to the group’s website prominently features images of Washington’s latest “enemies” — the leaders of China, Turkey and Iran...
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Inflation is among a multiplicity of crises around the world
The war in Ukraine, China’s debt and Wall Street and central bank untouchability may be the main contributors to global inflation
