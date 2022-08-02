×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: Inflation is among a multiplicity of crises around the world

The war in Ukraine, China’s debt and Wall Street and central bank untouchability may be the main contributors to global inflation

BL Premium
02 August 2022 - 14:18

We were warned in this space five months ago that inflation was coming. Now inflation is here and it will get a lot worse before it gets any better, especially for the poor. There may be no place to hide for the middle classes either, and individuals and societies where citizens generally have sufficient savings, disposable income and even those with access to state funds.  

I am visiting “the East,” notably Southeast Asia, where the Group of 20 will meet later in 2022, to get a greater sense of the putative global shift from West to East over the longue durée. I am not terribly impressed with Ian Bremmer’s description of a “geopolitical recession” which tries to capture the state of the global political economy. Bremmer’s Eurasia Group risk consultancy seems terribly wedded to a type of Ptolemaic parochialism. A visit to the group’s website prominently features images of Washington’s latest “enemies” — the leaders of China, Turkey and Iran...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.