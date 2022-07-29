Opec+ sources said the group will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September, with two sources saying a modest increase would be discussed
The president appeared before the integrity commission on Tuesday, NEC member Zizi Kodwa says
President Cyril Ramaphosa this week appeared before the ANC’s integrity commission regarding the Phala Phala scandal and is expected to return for a second round.
ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Zizi Kodwa confirmed to the media on the sidelines of the ANC national policy conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Friday that Ramaphosa had appeared before the commission on Tuesday.
Kodwa gave no details of what was discussed.
Ramaphosa was expected to account to the party’s ethics body about the robbery at his farm in 2020 where it has been alleged millions in foreign currency was stolen. This after former head of state security Arthur Fraser alleged that Ramaphosa was part of a plan to cover up the robbery by paying off the perpetrators who were allegedly also tortured.
After Tuesday’s meeting, the party’s national working committee (NWC) is said to have instructed treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, who is also acting as secretary-general, to ask the commission to speed up its probe.
The commission is expected to submit a report on its engagement with Ramaphosa to the NEC.“The treasurer-general was mandated by the NWC to ask the integrity commission to speed up this matter because the ANC is facing reputational damage,” said an insider.
The Phala Phala scandal has become a thorn in the side of Ramaphosa’s presidency, with his political opponents calling for his head.
Ramaphosa is being investigated by several law enforcement agencies, including the Hawks, as well as the public protector. He has responded to 31 questions the public protector requested from him as part of the investigation.
TimesLIVE
Cyril Ramaphosa accounts to ANC integrity body over Phala Phala
The president appeared before the integrity commission on Tuesday, NEC member Zizi Kodwa says
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
