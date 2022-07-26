×

National

SA returned Namibia’s noncompliant request for help in Phala Phala matter, Lamola says

Justice minister Ronald Lamola says his department is waiting for an amended request should Namibia still need the assistance

26 July 2022 - 10:41 Erin Bates

SA authorities are waiting for an amended request from Namibia for mutual legal assistance (MLA) to extradite suspects linked to the Phala Phala matter, justice minister Ronald Lamola has said.

Lamola “set the record straight” about Namibia’s request for help extraditing suspects linked to the 2020 robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in Limpopo...

