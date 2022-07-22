×

National

Cyril Ramaphosa averts subpoena with reply to questions on Friday morning

‘There was never an intention not to respond to the public protector,’ said presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya

BL Premium
22 July 2022 - 17:36 Erin Bates

President Cyril Ramaphosa has replied to the 31 questions the public protector posed about an incident at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, thus averting a planned subpoena.

“We confirm receipt,” said the public protector's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe...

