National

SA discusses a sweet deal with Ivory Coast

The continent’s biggest producers of cocoa and sugar might be teaming up to produce and market chocolates ‘better than Switzerland’

24 July 2022 - 18:32 Carien Du Plessis

SA and Ivory Coast are discussing ways to jointly produce and market chocolates for the African market, trade and industry minister Ebrahim Patel has said.

This was one of the issues discussed by the two delegations during a state visit by Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara in Pretoria on Friday...

