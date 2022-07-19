Oil prices have whipsawed on supply concerns and recession fears
Imperial Logistics says it has fulfilled all the requirements relating to its 100% acquisition of the largest integrated logistics operator in Mozambique’s Beira corridor, the J&J Group, as it continues to expand its presence on the continent.
The DP World-owned Imperial said in a statement on Tuesday that the acquisition will position it for quicker go-to-market outside SA, providing access to certain key countries and corridors in Africa...
Imperial completes takeover of Mozambican logistics operator J&J Group
The acquisition is set to beef up the company’s footprint in strategically vital African markets
