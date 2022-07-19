Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Summer plantings are still in the early growing stages, while more than 2,000 cattle died of heat stress in Kansas in June
Busa head Bonang Mohale welcomes recovery plan, but warns ‘the trick will always be execution’
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
SA pharmaceutical manufacturer overlooked as department of health awards half of R11bn antiretroviral tender to companies in India
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
US House speaker plans to visit the self-governed island during regional tour, says FT report
The defending champion attacked on the Port de Lers but the yellow jersey holder kept up to retain the lead
The acclaimed contemporary and accessible art fair presents At Odds, a showcase of artworks by recent graduates
The EU is working on a project to enable Africa to produce its own fertiliser, says presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
He was speaking after a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his EU council counterpart Charles Michel. The continent is currently facing a shortage of fertiliser following Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EU to help Africa to make own fertiliser
Ramaphosa and European Council president Charles Michel agree to joint plan to address Africa’s fertiliser shortage following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The EU is working on a project to enable Africa to produce its own fertiliser, says presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
He was speaking after a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his EU council counterpart Charles Michel. The continent is currently facing a shortage of fertiliser following Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.