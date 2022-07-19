×

National

EU to help Africa to make own fertiliser

Ramaphosa and European Council president Charles Michel agree to joint plan to address Africa’s fertiliser shortage following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

19 July 2022 - 22:58 Amanda Khoza

The EU is working on a project to enable Africa to produce its own fertiliser, says presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.

He was speaking after a meeting between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his EU council counterpart Charles Michel. The continent is currently facing a shortage of fertiliser following Russia’s invasion of neighbouring Ukraine...

