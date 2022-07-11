×

SA’s third monkeypox case found in Swiss tourist

Three contacts of the man have been identified and none of them has developed symptoms thus far, a health official says

11 July 2022 - 10:49 Alexander Winning and Bhargav Acharya
Picture: BLOOMBERG

SA has confirmed a third case of monkeypox, in a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, the health department of the Limpopo province said.

The tourist, who is holidaying in SA, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. His infection was confirmed as monkeypox by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them has developed signs thus far,” Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.

Earlier SA reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not SA.

More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600. 

Reuters

PODCAST: How monkeypox spreads, when to test and why people over 42 may be protected

The smallpox vaccine provides 85% protection against infection with monkeypox, but South Africa stopped vaccinating people against smallpox in 1980, ...
2 weeks ago

WHO warns ‘intense response efforts’ needed to curb monkeypox outbreak

Event does not yet constitute public health emergency of international concern
2 weeks ago
