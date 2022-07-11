SA’s third monkeypox case found in Swiss tourist

While bullion prices remain below $1,753/oz it seems a move down to $1,720 is on the cards, analyst says
The third coaching letter in a series on SMME business management, Jonathan Cook advises a manager on strategic thinking
Spokesperson places responsibility for protecting patrons on those that run the establishments
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The billionaire founder of SpaceX backed out of an agreement to buy the social-media giant, alleging misrepresented user data
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Though more than six-million Ukrainians fled since Russia’s invasion, almost 3.1-million have returned home, with more likely as the besieged nation’s new school term begins
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
SA has confirmed a third case of monkeypox, in a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, the health department of the Limpopo province said.
The tourist, who is holidaying in SA, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. His infection was confirmed as monkeypox by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them has developed signs thus far,” Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.
Earlier SA reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not SA.
More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA’s third monkeypox case found in Swiss tourist
Three contacts of the man have been identified and none of them has developed symptoms thus far, a health official says
SA has confirmed a third case of monkeypox, in a 42-year-old male tourist from Switzerland, the health department of the Limpopo province said.
The tourist, who is holidaying in SA, presented with symptoms including a rash, muscle ache and fatigue. His infection was confirmed as monkeypox by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
“Three contacts have already been identified and none of them has developed signs thus far,” Limpopo health official Phophi Ramathuba said in a statement.
Earlier SA reported two monkeypox cases not linked to travel.
Monkeypox is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms and skin lesions. It is endemic in parts of Africa, but not SA.
More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600.
Reuters
PODCAST: How monkeypox spreads, when to test and why people over 42 may be protected
WHO warns ‘intense response efforts’ needed to curb monkeypox outbreak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WHO warns ‘intense response efforts’ needed to curb monkeypox outbreak
SA’s first monkeypox case joins 3,000 around the globe
WHO monkeypox decision angers African scientists
WHO to rename monkeypox virus to reduce stigma and racism
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.