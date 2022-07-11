Liz Truss enters race to replace Boris Johnson as premier

While bullion prices remain below $1,753/oz it seems a move down to $1,720 is on the cards, analyst says
The third coaching letter in a series on SMME business management, Jonathan Cook advises a manager on strategic thinking
Spokesperson places responsibility for protecting patrons on those that run the establishments
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The billionaire founder of SpaceX backed out of an agreement to buy the social-media giant, alleging misrepresented user data
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
Though more than six-million Ukrainians fled since Russia’s invasion, almost 3.1-million have returned home, with more likely as the besieged nation’s new school term begins
The AG2R-Citroën rider tested positive on the eve of the start last Thursday, but his viral load was low enough for him to ride
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
London — British foreign secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an increasingly bitter and unpredictable contest to 11.
Truss, who has held ministerial jobs in a number of government departments including trade, justice and the treasury, said she would slash taxes and maintain a tough line against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
She is seeking to replace Johnson who was forced out on Thursday after his government imploded over a series of scandals. The rules for the leadership election will be set out later on Monday, aiming to find a successor by September.
“Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living,” Truss wrote in the Daily Telegraph. “It isn't right to be putting up taxes now.”
The race for a new leader followed one of the most remarkable periods in modern British political history, when more than 50 government ministers quit, denouncing Johnson's character, integrity and inability to tell the truth.
With many legislators unhappy with Johnson remaining in office until a successor is found, the party is likely to accelerate the election process. It could insist that candidates have the backing of about 30 legislators to enter the process, before voting begins this week to whittle the number down to two.
About 200,000 members of the Conservative Party will then choose a winner after weeks of hustings across the country.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak is the early front-runner, but that has prompted his rivals to attack his economic record and vow to cut taxes, even if it pushes government borrowing higher.
One legislator confirmed that a dossier criticising Sunak's record has been circulating on legislator WhatsApp groups.
Nadhim Zahawi, appointed finance minister in the turmoil of last week, said he was also being smeared by his rivals after media reports raised questions about the former businessman's personal finances and tax record.
“I was clearly being smeared,” he told Sky News on Monday. “I was being told that the Serious Fraud Office, that the National Crime Agency, that the HMRC (tax office) are looking into me. I'm not aware of this. I have always declared my taxes, I paid my taxes in the UK.”
Other candidates include the attorney-general, Suella Braverman, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, former health and finance minister Sajid Javid and transport secretary Grant Shapps.
One Conservative MP said he is astonished by the number of his people entering the leadership contest.
“I shouldn't be surprised by the ambitions and the delusions of some of my colleagues, but I am,” he said. “I expect we will narrow down the list of candidates very quickly.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Liz Truss enters race to replace Boris Johnson as premier
UK foreign secretary’s move takes the number of candidates in an increasingly bitter contest to 11
London — British foreign secretary Liz Truss entered the race to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister on Monday, taking the number of candidates in an increasingly bitter and unpredictable contest to 11.
Truss, who has held ministerial jobs in a number of government departments including trade, justice and the treasury, said she would slash taxes and maintain a tough line against Russian President Vladimir Putin.
She is seeking to replace Johnson who was forced out on Thursday after his government imploded over a series of scandals. The rules for the leadership election will be set out later on Monday, aiming to find a successor by September.
“Under my leadership, I would start cutting taxes from day one to take immediate action to help people deal with the cost of living,” Truss wrote in the Daily Telegraph. “It isn't right to be putting up taxes now.”
The race for a new leader followed one of the most remarkable periods in modern British political history, when more than 50 government ministers quit, denouncing Johnson's character, integrity and inability to tell the truth.
With many legislators unhappy with Johnson remaining in office until a successor is found, the party is likely to accelerate the election process. It could insist that candidates have the backing of about 30 legislators to enter the process, before voting begins this week to whittle the number down to two.
About 200,000 members of the Conservative Party will then choose a winner after weeks of hustings across the country.
Former finance minister Rishi Sunak is the early front-runner, but that has prompted his rivals to attack his economic record and vow to cut taxes, even if it pushes government borrowing higher.
One legislator confirmed that a dossier criticising Sunak's record has been circulating on legislator WhatsApp groups.
Nadhim Zahawi, appointed finance minister in the turmoil of last week, said he was also being smeared by his rivals after media reports raised questions about the former businessman's personal finances and tax record.
“I was clearly being smeared,” he told Sky News on Monday. “I was being told that the Serious Fraud Office, that the National Crime Agency, that the HMRC (tax office) are looking into me. I'm not aware of this. I have always declared my taxes, I paid my taxes in the UK.”
Other candidates include the attorney-general, Suella Braverman, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, former health and finance minister Sajid Javid and transport secretary Grant Shapps.
One Conservative MP said he is astonished by the number of his people entering the leadership contest.
“I shouldn't be surprised by the ambitions and the delusions of some of my colleagues, but I am,” he said. “I expect we will narrow down the list of candidates very quickly.”
Reuters
Rishi Sunak’s video for Tory leadership prompts treachery accusations
UK’s Labour Party pushes for general election
ADRIAN WOOLDRIDGE: Boris Johnson was on the lightweight end of destructive global populism
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Rishi Sunak’s video for Tory leadership prompts treachery accusations
ADRIAN WOOLDRIDGE: Boris Johnson was on the lightweight end of destructive ...
Dozens of Conservatives vie to replace Johnson as PM
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.