×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

PODCAST: How monkeypox spreads, when to test and why people over 42 may be protected

The smallpox vaccine provides 85% protection against infection with monkeypox, but South Africa stopped vaccinating people against smallpox in 1980, so only people of 42 and older who got vaccinated will have that protection

27 June 2022 - 08:40 Mia Malan and Danny Booysen
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The most telling symptom of monkeypox is blisters on your skin and it can take two to four weeks to recover. Most people recover without the need for treatment. The same type of lab test is used to confirm Covid and monkeypox (PCR). But where nasal swabs are taken as samples to test in the case of Covid, swabs from the blisters that form on your skin are used for monkeypox. 

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

read more:

SA’s first monkeypox case joins 3,000 around the globe

NICD says it is providing details about spread of the disease to give context to the outbreak across 42 countries
National
3 days ago

WHO monkeypox decision angers African scientists

The viral disease, whichcauses flu-like symptoms and skin lesions, is endemic in parts of the continent but has only caused global concern in recent ...
World
3 days ago

Meet the scientists tracking Covid’s crappy future

Far fewer people are testing for Covid than last year this time, but most people flush. Water in the country’s drains can pick up a spike in cases or ...
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

WHO warns ‘intense response efforts’ needed to curb monkeypox outbreak

Event does not yet constitute public health emergency of international concern
Life
4 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Banks come in for some stick in Zondo’s final ...
News & Fox
2.
Ports: Durban’s pain is Maputo’s gain
News & Fox
3.
Home, sweet new home
News & Fox
4.
What it’ll take for the Guptas to face corruption ...
News & Fox
5.
SA flying high in the world of drones
News & Fox / Digital

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.