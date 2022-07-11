While bullion prices remain below $1,753/oz it seems a move down to $1,720 is on the cards, analyst says
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and minister Bheki Cele will on Monday receive a full report on the mass shooting that claimed 15 lives at a tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East, Soweto.
After the private briefing at the Orlando police station, a site visit to the crime scene will be conducted.
A manhunt is under way for the gunmen who arrived in a Quantum minibus taxi and started shooting randomly at tavern patrons in the early hours on Sunday. They were armed with rifles and 9mm pistols.
Police top brass to visit site of Soweto tavern mass shooting
As authorities search for the gunmen, the national police commissioner and police minister will conduct a site visit to the Soweto crime scene
