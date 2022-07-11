×

National

Police top brass to visit site of Soweto tavern mass shooting

As authorities search for the gunmen, the national police commissioner and police minister will conduct a site visit to the Soweto crime scene

11 July 2022 - 10:05 TimesLIVE
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto where a mass shooting early on Sunday left 15 dead. Picture: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
Mdlalose's tavern in Orlando East, Soweto where a mass shooting early on Sunday left 15 dead. Picture: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and minister Bheki Cele will on Monday receive a full report on the mass shooting that claimed 15 lives at a tavern in Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East, Soweto.

After the private briefing at the Orlando police station, a site visit to the crime scene will be conducted.

A manhunt is under way for the gunmen who arrived in a Quantum minibus taxi and started shooting randomly at tavern patrons in the early hours on Sunday. They were armed with rifles and 9mm pistols.

