Life / Motoring

Former F1 team owner Vijay Mallya sentenced to jail

Former owner of Force India F1 team is found guilty of contempt

11 July 2022 - 09:58 Suchitra Mohanty
Vijay Mallya co-owned the Formula One motor racing team Force India until 2019. Picture: REUTERS
India’s Supreme Court sentenced tycoon Vijay Mallya on Monday to four months in jail for refusing to disclose his assets, after defaulting on a loan of 90-billion rupees (R19bn) since the collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines.

The businessperson, with interests ranging from aviation to liquor, is now in Britain and India has made efforts to extradite him. Mallya has refused to appear before the court, despite several summons.

The court found him guilty of contempt for not obeying its orders, and imposed a fine of 2,000 rupees.

Mallya’s lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Lawyers for the lenders have said Mallya transferred $40m to members of his family even though the bank loan remains unpaid.

The court has also set a four-week deadline for Mallya and his family to deposit $40m, along with the accrued interest, or face further legal action.

Mallya, who also co-owned the Formula One motor racing team Force India until 2019, has denied all wrongdoing and has previously said the case against him is politically motivated.

Reuters

UK court rules in favour of extraditing Indian tycoon

Indian businessman must face fraud charges resulting from collapse of his defunct Kingfisher Airlines, judge says
World
3 years ago

Aston Martin chases F1 glory with ex-McLaren boss Whitmarsh

CEO joined marque last year after 10 drivers’ and constructors’ titles before being ousted
Life
4 months ago

Verstappen now ready to co-operate with Netflix

Verstappen now ready to co-operate with Netflix
Life
1 week ago
