In US, mass-shooting insurance rates and incidents rise in tandem

The cost of buying insurance protection against mass shootings has increased by more than 10% in the US in 2022 after a string of deadly events, insurers said.

The US has witnessed 293 mass shootings so far in 2022, according to a report by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA) that defines them as any event involving the shooting of four or more people other than the assailant. That compares with 309 the same period in 2021, but is sharply up from 240 in 2020.

Demand for such insurance has risen after recent shootings, including the murder of 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school in May, the US’s worst school shooting in nearly a decade.

Active shooter insurance typically covers victim lawsuits, building repairs, legal fees, medical expenses and trauma counselling.

“The number of inquiries we’ve been receiving over the last few weeks have definitely spiked ... we haven’t been as busy as this ever before,” said Chris Parker, head of political violence and deadly weapons protection at Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley.

Parker said the insurer had seen a 25% jump in revenue so far this year for its deadly weapon policy, with a 30-35% jump in inquiries and a 10%-15% increase in rates, driven by the rising number and severity of gun attacks.

He said clients were now buying insurance to cover themselves for $5m-$10m in losses, compared with $1m-$3m four years ago.

Policyholders typically can pay tens of thousands of dollars for $1m in coverage. Beazley’s clients include schools, municipalities, houses of worship, bars and restaurants.