Alleged July 4 shooter Robert Crimo evaded ‘red flag’ law

Later on Tuesday came a separate statement from the Illinois State Police (ISP) recounting that the agency had received a report from Highland Park Police declaring Crimo a “clear and present danger” after the alleged threats against relatives in September 2019.

At the time, however, Crimo did not possess a state Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card that could be revoked or a pending FOID application to deny. So state police involvement in the matter was closed, the agency said.

State police also said no relative or anyone else was willing “to move forward with a formal complaint” or to provide “information on threats or mental health that would have allowed law enforcement to take additional action”.

Background checks passed

Three months later, at age 19, Crimo applied for his first FOID card, under his father’s sponsorship. But because no firearm restraining order or other court action against Crimo had ever been sought, “there was insufficient basis to establish a clear and present danger and deny the FOID application”, state police said.

Crimo passed four background checks in the purchase of his guns, all of them conducted in 2020 and 2021, well after the 2019 incidents that drew police attention, according to the state police.

State police said the only offence detected in Crimo’s criminal history during background checks was for unlawful possession of tobacco in 2016, and that “no mental health prohibiter reports” from healthcare providers ever surfaced.

The state police said that when officers who visited the family’s home over the alleged threats Crimo made in September 2019, they asked him “if he felt like harming himself or others” and that “he responded ‘no’”.

“Additionally and importantly, the father claimed the knives were his and they were being stored in [his son’s] closet for safekeeping”, state police said. “Based upon that information, the Highland Park Police returned the knives to the father later that afternoon.”

A number of US politicians in both parties have urged more widespread enactment and enforcement of “red flag” laws, which typically enable courts to issue restraining orders allowing authorities to confiscate firearms from individuals, or to prevent them from buying weapons, when they are deemed to pose a significant threat to themselves or others.

But Eric Rinehart, the state’s attorney who charged Crimo on Tuesday, was at a loss to explain how Crimo could be permitted to legally obtain weapons without the alleged 2019 threat and “clear and present danger” report triggering the state’s “red flag” measures.

Congress last month passed a national gun reform bill including provisions to provide federal funding to states that administer “red flag” statutes.

Reuters