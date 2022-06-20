Zondo to seek court pardon for overshooting state capture deadline
Chief justice Raymond Zondo is now expected to hand over hard copy of final volume on Wednesday
20 June 2022 - 13:22
UPDATED 20 June 2022 - 23:36
Chief justice Raymond Zondo, the country's top judge in its highest court, plans to apply for condonation from the high court for failing to meet last week’s June 15 deadline for the final section of the state capture inquiry report.
A condonation application is a legal mechanism to ask a court for permission, sanction or forgiveness, often after the fact. Zondo has not yet filed his application, begging the court’s indulgence for late filing...
