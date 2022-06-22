National Zondo report: investigate Arthur Fraser for ‘prima facie criminal acts’ Zondo points finger at former spy boss and David Mahlobo over state security network B L Premium

Chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday put former spy boss Arthur Fraser, ex-state security minister David Mahlobo and head of special operations Thulani Dlomo at the heart of a scheme to use the State Security Agency (SSA) to advance former president Jacob Zuma’s personal and political interests.

Zondo, who handed the fifth and sixth part of the investigation report into widespread corruption to President Cyril Ramaphosa, recommended law enforcement agencies investigate bringing criminal charges against Fraser over a secretive intelligence programme, as well as Mahlobo, who is now the minister of water & sanitation, and Dlomo for handling large sums of money...