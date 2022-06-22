Zondo recounts ‘tough four years’ as presidency gets final state capture report

Chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday wrapped up the work of the state capture commission, saying it had been a tough four years.

“This day has arrived. It has been four-and-a-half years since the commission was established and it has been about four or three-and-a-half years of the hearing of oral evidence,” Zondo said.

“There was a time when I wasn’t sure that this day would come but I am very glad that it has. It is a day when I have the honour and privilege to hand over to the president the final parts of the commission’s report,” he said.

Reflecting on the experience, Zondo said: “When we started with the hearings in August 2018, we didn’t know that it would take us this long to reach the point that we have reached and, of course, we have reached this point not because we completed what were the terms of reference for the commission.

“The terms of reference were very wide. But we have reached this point because if we were going to investigate everything that fell within the terms of reference maybe we would take another 10 years.”

This, he said, was because those terms of reference would include looking at municipalities.